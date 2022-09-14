The Orielles: The Room

Born from an instrumental jam session, where collaborative lyrics were also drafted and shuffled about, “The Room” by UK-based trio The Orielles is a lush, layered and, at times, dreamlike auditory journey. The band self-directed the accompanying music video, which not only channels the track’s magic but also mirrors the way it came together. “We thought that the lyrics and the vocal delivery lent themselves well to quite a literal video, we broke the song down line-by-line to create interpretations of the words and their meanings together,” drummer Sidonie Hand-Halford says in a statement. “We really like the simplicity of this video, inspired by a lot of Agnes Vardas’ early works as well as Peter Tscherkassky’s more avant-garde films.”