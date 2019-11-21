Organized by Quartz, the “The World in 50 Years” survey polls some of the world’s brightest, boldest (and controversial) thinkers across a number of industries on topics pertinent to our future. Questions range from “Who will run the world?” and “What will our most valuable resource be?” to “What will we eat?” and “How will we die?” and teeter between literal and philosophical. Almost every answer expands beyond a one-word reply and they vastly differ—it seems we collectively run the gamut of optimistic to hesitantly hopeful to cynical. Read remarks from Anousheh Ansari, Bill Nye, Darnell Moore and others at Quartz.

Via qz.com Posted on