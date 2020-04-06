Thee Sacred Souls: Can I Call You Rose?

San Diego-based band Thee Sacred Souls (aka Alex Garcia, Sal Samano and Josh Lane) participates in the debut of Penrose Records, an imprint under Daptone Records, with the smooth single “Call I Call You Rose?” To match their vintage soul sound, Thee Sacred Souls record their tracks on vinyl, debut them in their physical form, and then release the singles on music-streaming platforms and YouTube. The trio’s commitment to analog contrasts the quick-fire nature of many other artists within the increasingly digital industry.