The Altons: Over And Over

A track from “souldies” band The Altons’ new, double-sided vinyl release, When You Go (That’s When You’ll Know), “Over And Over” burns slowly, led by vocalist Bryan Ponce’s impressive range and vintage-sounding delivery. It’s altogether reminiscent of Smokey Robinson’s Motown-era outfit, The Miracles. Though the vinyl pressings have sold out—because they’re released in that format first—the track is now available on all streaming services, courtesy of Daptone Records’ Penrose imprint.