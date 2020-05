Prolific funk legend Steve Arrington says his enchanting new tune, “The Joys of Love,” is a “trust me song.” He explains to Stones Throw, it’s “a song of fun when it all goes right. A song of thanks for every day of life.” Produced by Mndsgn (aka Ringgo Ancheta) and Devin Morrison, it’s soulful, a little jazzy, and tinged with ’70s funk and R&B—altogether it creates a laid-back and blissful listen.