Tirzah: Sink In

South London-based artist Tirzah (who released her debut LP Devotion in 2018) returns with “Sink In,” a song she wrote with Mica Levi and Coby Sey. The song (her second release of the year) incorporates minimal percussion and synths, yet feels rich and dramatic. The singer-songwriter’s delicate, evocative vocals also leave just enough space for the song to be quite meditative. The video by Leah Walker features stunning choreography and movement by Lewis Walker and Tylor Deyn, who dance in the dark, lit only by a spotlight, splashing in ankle-deep water.