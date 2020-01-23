Too Free: No Fun

“No Fun,” the second single from trio Too Free’s forthcoming debut, Love In High Demand, features an intergalactic instrumental full of synths and encouraging lyrics from vocalist Awad Bilal. “‘No Fun’ is a series of affirmations that I wanted to speak into existence. Reclaiming agency over your mind and your body—accepting love and using it to activate others,” Bilal says. The song’s video, which leans into the track’s freestyle nature, features Bilal in a dance studio, joyfully dancing around to the beat. It was produced by band members Carson Cox and Dan Goodwin.