Toshihiko Shibuya’s Tiny Art Resembles Blossoming Life

Displayed at a random location within the woods of Tomakomai in Japan, Toshihiko Shibuya’s most recent installation mirrors the emergence of biological life using 1,500 individual, pastel-colored pushpins meant to look like spores. These woods in particular serve as a surreal setting for the work as the trees here cannot root deep enough to sustain growing to great heights. Thus, they fall once they’ve grown too tall, forming a log-made maze on the forest floor. The installation (which ran in late September) is part of the Generation 6 Origin-Birth series. See more at designboom.

