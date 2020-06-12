Tricky feat. Marta: Fall Please

Prolific, pioneering trip-hop producer/rapper Tricky (aka Adrian Thaws) has just released the lead single “Fall Please” from his upcoming 14th LP, Fall To Pieces. Recorded in late 2019, while Tricky was mourning his daughter’s death, the album comes with his statement: “I feel like I’m back… I’ve managed to do something I’ve never been able to do before, which is that everyone will feel it—even people who ain’t into my music. It’s my version of pop music, the closest I’ve got to making pop.” The song “Fall Please” (and much of the album) features Polish singer Marta Złakowska’s mellow vocals that contrast this track’s anxious, jittery percussion.