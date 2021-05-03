Ugo Rondinone’s “Seven Magic Mountains” Paint Restoration

Commissioned by the Nevada Museum of Art in partnership with New York’s Art Production Fund, artist Ugo Rondinone’s enchanting “Seven Magic Mountains” installation debuted in 2016. The colorful, towering limestone cairns (located in the Ivanpah Valley desert outside Las Vegas) have attracted so much attention and appreciation that the organizations are applying for a permit to display them for five more years—even though it was originally intended to rise for only two. To prepare for such an extension, Rondinone’s studio, along with a restoration team, will clean the totems and repaint them to their former glory, after wind-swept micro-sandblasting and 100+ degree temperatures have caused fading. Read more about the site and the forthcoming process at Surface.

Image courtesy of the Nevada Museum of Art