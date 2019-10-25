UK Government May Incentivize Going Electric

In hopes of convincing car owners to opt into electric models, Britain is considering awarding green drivers benefits for being eco-friendly—thus allowing “civic authorities to give the greenest vehicles preferential treatment, such as allowing them to drive in bus lanes, use special parking spaces, or access areas that are barred to more polluting alternatives.” Plus, the government would allow electric vehicles to be adorned with green license plates, a visual reaffirmation of their considerations. This accessory could eventually be an all-access pass to transportation, giving these cars the green light to continue operating while gas-guzzling ones get sidelined. Read more at CityLab.

