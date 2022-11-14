Weval: Forever

Amsterdam-based electronic duo Weval (aka Harm Coolen and Merijn Scholte Albers) floats a melodic vocal layer atop a feel-good electric soundscape in their new single, “Forever.” “The way in which many ideas from us come together is by combining different demos with each other,” Weval says in a statement about the dynamic song. “So we had made this beat that became an acid DJ-ish track, and recorded the vocal for a different demo. We ended up sampling our own work and felt it just clicked and fit together in this way. It’s so fun to mash up ideas that in themselves had a completely different life and distinct energy to them. So it feels sometimes we end up with something that we wouldn’t be able to do from one linear process.”