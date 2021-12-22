World’s First Injectable HIV Preventative is Approved by FDA

The latest milestone in the fight to end the HIV epidemic, the first injectable medication for preventing HIV has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Until now, PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) medications for mitigating the virus, which include Truvada and Descovy, are required to be taken oral and daily, leaving a larger margin of error as people can forget or can’t realistically take something every day. Injectable drugs provide a more sustainable and discreet alternative. The newly approved HIV injectable, Apretude, will only require two shots one month apart and then one every two months. After trials proved Apretude to be more effective than oral medication, they were approved for use in at-risk adults. Learn more about the drug, which is expected to be available for distribution early next year, at the Washington Post.

Image courtesy of Jacquelyn Martin/AP