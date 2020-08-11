World’s First Interactive Virtual Museum, VOMA

Curated by art dealer Lee Cavaliere and conceived by artist Stuart Semple, the world’s first fully interactive virtual museum—the Virtual Online Museum of Art (VOMA)—is set to open on 14 August. With pieces on loan from various art institutions around the world, VOMA will display important, well-known works (including Édouard Manet’s “Olympia,” Hieronymus Bosch’s “The Garden of Earthly Delights” and Caravaggio’s “The Incredulity of Saint Thomas”) as well as “commissioned artworks by international contemporary artists as part of its newly launched Digital Firsts Commission Programme.” Each will be presented in high-resolution with plenty of information and references for further reading. VOMA exists thanks to “a global team of architects, CGI designers, gaming experts and curators to create a digital building that can adapt to any specific time zone or geographic location.” When visiting, viewers will notice environmental impacts on the space and the art from lighting, rain and even wind. Find out more at The Jakarta Post.

Screenshot courtesy of VOMA “First Look” YouTube