Experimental R&B artist Yaya Bey’s upcoming album Remember Your North Star (out 17 June) seeks to capture the kaleidoscopic nature of Black women, traversing genres like jazz, hiphop, reggae and soul. With the help of DJ Nativesun, Bey’s latest single “pour up” sees the artist expand her diverse repertoire toward Afrobeat. The infectious, carefree house-leaning track is encapsulated by the self-directed video of Bey dancing playfully around her home.