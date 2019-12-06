Yussef Dayes: Duality

Intergalactic but with references from the golden eras of jazz, Yussef Dayes’ aptly titled single, “Duality,” fuses two of the artist’s tracks—“For My Ladies” and “Othello”—into one expansive, complex performance. The first half, or “Side A,” as Dayes refers to it in the video’s description, is sultry and slow-moving, and carried by synths and a bass guitar. The second half is when Dayes—on the drums—takes over, leading listeners through a frenzying chase all the way to the track’s end.