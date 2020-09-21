Yussef Dayes: Blackfriars

“Blackfriars” by Yussef Dayes acts an introduction to the artist’s collection with Dutch apparel brand Patta and a new album on their label, Patta Soundsystem. The track, at just over two minutes, shows Dayes in his element. The innovative, East London-based jazz drummer crafts a dizzying, almost trance-like solo filled with ups, downs, intermittent stops and an infectious underlying rhythm. Here, it accompanies an advertisement—directed by Barka—meant to promote the dual launch. The album, also called Blackfriars, is available as a part of a bundle which includes the block-colored tracksuit.