Yves Tumor: Gospel For A New Century

Tennessee-raised pop-electronic artist Yves Tumor (aka Sean Bowie) announced his follow-up to the 2018 EP, Safe In The Hands Of Love, in the form of 3 April’s Heaven To A Tortured Mind. The project’s first single, “Gospel For A New Century,” harkens back to looming funk releases from experimental groups like Parliament-Funkadelic, but pulls in elements reminiscent of eclectic acts ranging from Prince to TV On The Radio. The Isamaya Ffrench-directed video depicts Bowie as a mythic creature performing with majesty.