From Barcelona-based four-piece Zoe’s Shanghai, “Stealing Me” is a shimmering, kaleidoscopic new track that blends jazz, neo-soul, warm percussion and floating vocals courtesy of lead singer Zoé Renié. The effect creates a complex and layered soundscape that simultaneously feels intuitive. From its opening groovy rhythm to its slowed-down, tender transition, the track is beautifully dizzying and lushly immersive.