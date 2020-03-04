2020 Pritzker Prize Goes to Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, Founders of Grafton Architects

Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, founders of Dublin, Ireland’s Grafton Architects, have been named 2020’s Pritzker Prize laureates, often referred to as architecture’s top annual honor. It’s the first time two women share the award. From the founding of their firm in 1978 through to 2018’s curation of the central show at the Venice Architecture Biennale, and beyond, the duo has redefined the purpose and value of architecture as so many of their international structures elegantly interact with and enhance their natural surroundings. Read more about their career-defining projects thus far at Surface.

