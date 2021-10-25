3D Artist Allan Williams Redesigns Honda’s Motocompo Scooter

Made in the ’80s, the cult Honda Motocompo is the smallest scooter the Japanese carmaker has ever built. In fact, the scooter’s compact frame—which the seat, handlebars and foot-pegs can fold into—is so small, the whole thing could fit inside the trunk of a car. When reimagining this “trunk bike,” artist Allan Williams kept the same clean, retro designs of the classic but increased the overall size. The Motocompo XL was constructed using Cinema 4D and Rizom, with the artist making two versions: red and yellow. Both colors embody the key features that garnered the original its iconic status, yet Williams renders it anew with some modern twists. Find out more at designboom.

Image courtesy of Allan Williams