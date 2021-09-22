Architect Liam Young’s City Concept Can House The Population of The Entire Planet

In his latest experiment, speculative architect Liam Young designed a city that can house 10 billion people—the estimated population of the world in 2050. This “Planet City” constructs a regenerative future—one in which the city, occupying 0.2 percent of the earth, sustains space to restore nature, returns stolen lands, staves off climate change and fosters a new myriad of cultures. While this experiment is not an urban planning proposal, Young views Planet City as a call for collective visualization. The new global perspective, gained from this visual inquiry, acts as a lens to reflect on real cities (their structures, politics and prejudices) in order to work toward constructing a better one thoughtfully. Tour this science-fiction city in Young’s TED Talk.

Image courtesy of TED