At-Home Artificial Insemination Tool

Typically, artificial insemination is a sterile, clinical process, but Polish designer Kamila Rudnicka is changing that with an at-home tool that doubles as a sex toy. This pink-hued dildo, called Way, allows those hoping to conceive to make insemination part of their sexual experience. It’s also a practical and playful way for the non-conceiving partner to be involved. The device can be used two ways: either fully assembled (when the “veins” are embedded in the device’s shaft) or with the squeezable bladder attached to a person’s palm and fingers (for manual use). Read more at Dezeen.

