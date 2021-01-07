Axiom’s Space Hotel Planned for 250 Miles Above Earth

Philippe Starck has designed the guest rooms within a new hotel from Axiom—but this property is set to be located in space, 200+ miles above Earth’s surface. Axiom Space (co-founded by Michael Suffredini, the former manager of the International Space Station) plans to launch the first-ever commercial space, in space, in 2024 for around $2 billion. Former NASA chiefs and astronauts are helming the endeavor, which will feature rooms equipped with panoramic views of Earth, “nest-like comfort” amenities and more. “Axiom was founded with the vision of a thriving home in space that benefits every human every where,” Suffredini says. “We often hear that this is a very bold statement. It is.” Read more at The Times.

Image courtesy of Axiom