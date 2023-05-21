BMW’s New Shooting Brake Concept

BMW has revealed the Concept Touring Coupé, a delightful two-seater, at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2023. A one-off production, the vehicle is designed in the tradition of classic BMW models, with the ‘shooting brake’ concept revisited for today. It sits on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels which further accentuate the sculpted rear end. The interior features Italian-crafted leather from Poltrona Frau and a luggage compartment with ample space, complemented by custom-made luggage from Schedoni. The vehicle blends traditional body structure with advanced sports car technology, drawing design influences from historic models such as the BMW 328 Touring Coupé and the BMW 02 Series. It’s powered by BMW’s signature six-cylinder in-line engine. More words and pictures at Road and Track.

Image courtesy of BMW