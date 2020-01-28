Trace Architecture’s Stunning Bookstore in a Tiny, Rural Chinese Town

Located on the outskirts of Xiadi, a tiny town in China’s Fujian Province, a stunning new Trace Architecture-designed bookstore occupies a once-abandoned residence. A model for sustainable structural reuse, the pre-existing building’s two foundational concrete walls act as bookshelves—and a stark contrast to natural wood accents and skylight. Outside, guests are greeted by a glass-walled cafe at ground level (with panoramic views of the surrounding terrain) and an awning-covered outdoor space on top of the bookstore. Officially a branch of the Librairie Avant-Garde, the shop is inspirational and a visit might be as enthralling as reading a book bought there. See more at designboom.

