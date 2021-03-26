Calico Wallpaper’s Horizon-Inspired Collections

An artistic extension of Calico Wallpaper’s ombré effect Aurora collection, inspired by memories of horizons seen around the world by founders Rachel and Nick Cope, the Brooklyn brand’s new Dawn series features guest contributions by four international design studios. From Swiss designer Ini Archibong’s comforting cotton candy-like creation (inspired by the skies over Lake Neuchâtel) to the moody reds manifested by Milan’s Dimore Studio (conjuring the sensations of a ’70s lounge), each wallpaper casts a spell of shifting color. Read more at T Magazine.

Image courtesy of Calico Wallpaper