Canyon’s Bike Pedal-Powered Electric Car Prototype

German bike brand Canyon recently unveiled a concept for an electric vehicle that bridges the gap between sedan and six-speed bicycle. The bike pedal-powered EV could reach a top speed of 37mph, maneuver between cars and last for nearly 100 miles on a single charge. There’s room for one—the pilot—but a storage section has enough space for a sizable grocery run. This is still a prototype and Canyon remains open to tweaking their design, which enhances a traditional bicycle’s abilities. Beyond the storage component, a rain-proof glass roof protects the rider and can be opened like a convertible hatch when it’s no longer needed. Read more at Fast Company.

Image courtesy of Canyon