Citizen’s Limited Edition Marvel 80th Anniversary + Spider-Man Timepieces

Scroll down to see more content

Unveiled during New York Comic Con—at the same that their collaboration with fellow Disney property, Star Wars (on the extraordinary Triple Force Friday Eco-Drive watches), launched exclusively on Amazon—the Limited Edition Marvel 80th Anniversary timepiece and Limited Edition Spider-Man watch join Citizen’s Marvel watch collection. Both new additions succeed on many levels: from an overall design direction that wholly embraces the source material to minute details only devout fans will pick up on. As expected from the pioneering watchmaker, premium materials and advanced technology have not been ignored.

Citizen’s Limited Edition Spider-Man timepiece hits shelves not long after the theatrical run of the web-slinger’s latest flick, this year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. The imagery it incorporates, however, throws back to original Spider-Man illustrations. This includes the colorful character atop the dial and the vintage black-and-white comic artwork behind him. The geometric Super Titanium bezel sits on a 44mm silver-tone titanium case—and there’s a battery-free Eco-Drive movement within. Citizen will limit the release to 1,962 pieces, referencing the year Spider-Man made his comic book debut.

This isn’t the only new, official Spider-Man watch to be announced. Super-premium Swiss-made watch company RJ‘s two ARRAW Spider-Man Tourbillons stun with their utter complexity. In the skeletonized dial of these watches, one can spy Spider-Man’s mask eyes in black. A primary difference, however, is that the limited edition RJ watches (of which only 10 will be released for each of the styles) are set to retail for $92,000 while Citizen’s Spider-Man piece clocks in at $450.

Our personal favorite, the Limited Edition Marvel 80th Anniversary watch, features a deep blue dial that structures various transparent Marvel logos from the past 80 years into a pattern on top. Its number indices also reference comic books. This 44mm watch, with a Super Titanium case, comes complete with a bracelet of the same light, durable material (and there’s an Eco-Drive movement here, too). On the signature caseback, each piece—which will retail for $495—has been numbered from an edition of 1,939—a nod to Marvel’s inaugural year.

Citizen originally announced their partnership with Marvel at Baselworld in 2018. Later in the year, they release their first round of collaborative watches—celebrating Black Panther, Captain Marvel and more. Both of these new timepieces, available for pre-order now, add even more dimension to a clever, carefully-considered and reasonably-priced collection.

Images courtesy of respective brands