Design and Architecture Podcasts on SURROUND Network

Scroll down to see more content

Launching today, SURROUND Podcast Network from SANDOW Design Group (a collective of design media and services brands focused on innovation) gathers together some of the best architecture and design shows from around the world. The shows include Deep Green (a show hosted by METROPOLIS editor in chief, Avinash Rajagopal, that explores how the built environment impacts the natural environment, climate and equity), MillerKnoll’s Looking Forward (about the future of work and workplaces) and Design Nerds Anonymous (which sits at the intersection of design and business). It will also play host to the upcoming COOL HUNTING show launching later this year. SURROUND’s mission is to support and inspire the design community, and they are off to a good start.

This is just the latest endeavor from SANDOW, following the launch of their designtv video platform (where you can also find COOL HUNTING’s video archive). The roster will grow throughout the year, with many more shows currently in production thanks to The Agency by SANDOW’s in-house production team. SURROUND shows are available on all podcast platforms: Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Pandora, iHeartRadio and Google Podcasts.

Images courtesy of Design Nerds Anonymous