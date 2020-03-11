Excess Heat From the London Underground Used to Warm Nearby Homes

A red, metal-clad building—the Bunhill 2 Energy Centre—in London’s Islington marks the center of Europe’s newest type of energy network. The building itself (by Cullinan Studio) acts as the central provider for heat and hot water for hundreds of homes and public offices within its proximity. A fan situated below ground, but above the Underground redirects heat from the Northern Line tunnel (which would otherwise escape or dissipate) and uses it to heat water that’s then funneled to consumers. Not only does this system drastically reduce carbon emissions, but it’s also an energy source founded upon resourcefulness and pragmatism. Read more at Dezeen.

