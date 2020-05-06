Futuristic Bodysuits For Bars and Nightclubs

Albeit far-fetched, a novel garment proposed by creative agency Production Club—designed for the post-pandemic world—protects the wearer from skin-to-skin contact, viruses transmitted through air or fluids, and even abrasions from a blade or a knife. Soft and flexible, the suit—called the Micrashell—incorporates a ventilation system, speakers for programmed club or bar music, “cartridges” that attach to the air supply to allow vaping or drinking, and a proximity-based intercom system that lets the wearer communicate with nearby (and permitted) individuals. The concept can also be programmed to tune in or out various sounds actively. Finally, a clever pocket embedded into the arm offers access to your phone. See more at Core77.

Via core77.com Posted on