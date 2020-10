Online travel review platform Tripadvisor is rife with horror stories of all kinds, which London design studio Bompas & Parr trawled for spooky tales to collate into a book—just in time for Halloween. With 40 ghost stories from Tripadvisor users, the book details hotel hauntings from eerie events in England to the undead in the USA. Illustrated with unexplained images, this creepy and comical book is dedicated to those who work in hospitality.

Image courtesy of Bompas & Parr