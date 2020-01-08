Gift Guide: Winter Nesting

When the weather dissuades you from leaving the house, it’s important not to stare at a screen or spiral into a seasonal slump. Staying home needn’t be defeatist, and could be replenishing. The following products encourage nesting and all the comforts and pleasure that can come from it. Rather than feel glum or dejected, embrace the colder months and take some well-deserved time for relaxation and perhaps a little escapism.

Mythos Two Wool Blanket

With a design by Bristol-based artist George Greaves, this Mythos blanket ($206) by ZigZag Zurich comes in two colorways—this rich teal being our pick. Woven in Europe from 100% New Zealand wool, it measures 55 by 79 inches and is certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX, which means no harmful chemicals or synthetics have been used during the manufacturing process.

JGV: A Life in 12 Recipes

Composed around 12 recipes that define his career thus far, celebrated chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s memoir-cookbook hybrid, JGV: A Life in 12 Recipes ($27), traces his steps from trainee to world-renowned restaurateur. Insightful, humorous and delightfully warm, the book—which includes personal photography and hand-drawn sketches—caters to fans of Vongerichten’s cuisine, and anyone curious about his imagination and Michelin-starred ascent.

Herbal Cold and Flu Soak

Made to relieve congestion and illness-related aches and pains, C.O. Bigelow’s herbal soak ($20) is packed with willow bark, ginger, eucalyptus and peppermint—a combination that boosts the immune system and clears sinuses. Simply add four to six capfuls to bathwater and settle in. Made with all-natural ingredients, this soak is especially soothing in the colder months.

Packable Slippers

In Japanese households it’s customary to remove your shoes upon entering the home. These comfortable and durable house slippers ($79) by SUBU—a Tokyo brand making such slippers—are also packable. With a cushioned sole and a poly fill, they’ll keep your feet comfortable and warm. Available in sizes 5.5 to 12, they’re also available in three colors: gloss black, foil silver and neon yellow.

WXAXRXP SESSIONS Box Set

Warp Records celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and the “post-genre” label unveiled the epic WXAXRXP SESSIONS box set ($150) in celebration. This hinged box comes filled with 10 sessions recorded for radio (each on 12-inch vinyl) spanning the brand’s vast history—from the Peel Sessions of the ’90s right up to this year’s broadcast on NTS. There are also eight prints by Synchrodogs, and a sticker set. Settle in for hours of music by Flying Lotus, Bibio, Aphex Twin and others.

Breu Resin Incense

Made from raw and wild plant ingredients, these breu resin incense sticks last for 50 minutes each, but are effective enough to burn a little at a time. Available with different botanical options blended in, our favorite is Palo Santo. The combination offers healing, cleansing and protective qualities with a scent that invokes Southwest US vibes. They come in a set of nine ($18).

Neo Tarot

This book and deck of cards by Jerico Mandybur offers a unique, contemporary and thoughtful guide to tarot. With Neo Tarot: A Fresh Approach to Self-Care, Healing and Empowerment ($23) users can put the ancient practice to use via insights, wisdom and exercises—all of which are crafted to heal and also explore. The book and 78-card deck are also gorgeously designed.

Muse S Meditation Headband

The latest iteration of Muse’s meditation-assisting technology, the Muse S multi-sensor headband ($350) offers real-time feedback on brain activity, body movement, heart rate and breathing as one meditates. Gone are the rubbery cushions of previous versions, replaced by comfortable plush fabric. This redesign takes into account users who’d like to meditate before sleep (or simply listen to soothing sounds), but all of the original value is here in the form of guided meditation and diagnostics on how you were feeling and when.

Bat-Shaped Sleep Mask

A little darker than most sleep masks, this bat-shaped version ($98) by Morgan Lane is playful but not twee. Made from 100% silk, it’s incredibly soft and comfortable on the eyes, and sets into place with an elastic band. The embroidered mask comes with a carry pouch—to keep it clean and safe—and will surely help your next snooze.

