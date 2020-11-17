Holiday Gift Guides 2020: Nesting

Scroll down to see more content

Even for insatiable travelers, extroverts and social butterflies, quiet time at home remains sacred. Staying in needn’t be defeatist; it can be replenishing. Whether soaking in the tub, curling up under a blanket with a book or redecorating a corner of your home, the products in our Nesting Gift Guide encourage staying home and creating a special space that feels tranquil. We encourage readers to take some time for well-deserved relaxation and hopefully a little escape from the world outside. For other holiday gift ideas, take a look at our complete BUY section.

Images courtesy of respective brands, hero image courtesy of Jungalow