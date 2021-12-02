Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Nesting

Scroll down to see more content

Home should be a sanctuary, an escape from the outside world. And while most of our feelings of safety and bliss might be attributed to the people who inhabit a space with us, creature comforts can certainly contribute to the overall sense of happiness. Everybody’s version of tranquility is different, and what we fill our home with comes down to taste and budget. For some, it’s a lavish throw blanket to curl up inside. For others, it’s a handmade lamp to read beside. Perhaps it’s a simple wooden vase to place in a sun-dappled corner of the room. Whether it’s a beautiful artwork, luxurious loungewear, incense, records, cushions, a fancy martini glass—you name it—each item in our Nesting gift guide is meant to be enjoyed at home—a destination that can be replenishing, comforting and often provides some of our most special memories. Take a look at our complete BUY guide for other present ideas for the holiday season.

Hero image courtesy of Morrow Soft Goods