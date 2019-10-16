New Typeface Based on Greta Thunberg’s Handwriting

Greta Grotesk is designer Tal Shub’s typographic ode to Greta Thunberg and references the climate change activist’s handwriting. Shub (co-founder of Uno, an NYC-based company that aims to offer alternatives to single-use plastics), was impressed by the boldness and clarity of Thunberg’s message and its parallels with the lettering on two of her handwritten signs. The typeset Shub developed acts as an additional reminder of Thunberg’s work and the importance of her mission. Read more at It’s Nice That.

