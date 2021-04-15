Jean Nouvel’s “Jeuneville” Futuristic, Vertical Neighborhood in Greater Paris

Scheduled for completion in 2025, architect Jean Nouvel’s “Jeuneville” vertical neighborhood will rise along the banks of the Seine in Greater Paris (not far from the Olympic and Paralympic villages). The future-forward urban development, which is aiming for a low carbon footprint, will incorporate “more than 100,000 square meters of innovation-centric work spaces as well as 30,000 square meters of public green spaces that will make up a new kind of ecosystem in which an expected 6,000 people will work and 1,500 will live,” according to designboom. An emphasis on wellbeing runs through the colorful grand design. Read more about the ambitious project at designboom.

Image courtesy of Ateliers Jean Nouvel