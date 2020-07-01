LEGO Art’s Puzzle-Like Reproductions of Famous Works

LEGO’s newest category, LEGO Art, allows kids and adults alike to assemble reproductions of famous artworks, grand depictions of film figures and more. The pieces are slightly different than LEGO’s signature blocks, resulting in a vertical image to hang on a wall (rather than a 3D structure). It’s easiest to imagine them as caps on a cylindrical peg. Andy Warhol’s famous Marilyn Monroe will be available for $119, and so too will portraits of The Beatles, several of Star Wars’ Sith Lords, and Marvel’s Iron Man. But be prepared for quite the process: Monroe is comprised of 3,341 pieces. Read more at Creative Boom.

