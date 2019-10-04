Lincoln Confirms 2020 Continental Coach Door Edition

Scroll down to see more content

Created to celebrate 80 years of the Continental, Lincoln announces plans to officially release the 2020 Coach Door Edition, following the success of the 2019 limited edition of 80 vehicles (which sold out in 48 hours). Topped out with their 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 AWD drivetrain, this ’60s-referencing vehicle will be priced at $115,470 and comes with all of the luxurious features Lincoln has to offer. Most noticeably, the car comes equipped with coach doors akin to those on carriages—from where they get that name.

On the outside, four exterior color packages (infinite black, pristine white, chroma blue, and monochromatic) can be combined with two interior options: alpine/chalet and jet black. The cabin is still separated by a flowing, north-to-south middle console but it feels more cohesive as it opens wider than ever. The console comes with a hard-trim cushion table, tablet and notebook holders, a wireless charging pad, two USB and one 110v power outlets, bag or hat hooks, dual in-door umbrella holders, and a 4-inch display screen.

Though the future of this silhouette remains uncertain beyond 2020, demand resulted in Lincoln bringing this Coach Door Edition back for another year.

Images courtesy of Lincoln