Mercedes and Virgil Abloh’s Limited Edition Maybach

The highly anticipated, limited edition Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 created by Mercedes and Virgil Abloh has been realized and is poised for release. The bespoke vehicle was conceived of by the late designer, artist, architect and Off-White founder along with Mercedes-Benz Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener in 2021, and was finalized before Abloh’s passing later in the year. The car—which is the final chapter of Project MAYBACH—is strictly limited to 150 units. The two-tone machine exudes luxury, but is spattered with plenty of Abloh’s playful touches. Accompanying the vehicle release is a capsule collection designed with Off-White, including T-shirts, crewneck sweaters, hoodies, caps and more—which all carry the black and sand hues from the car. Read more at Mercedes-Benz.

Image courtesy of Mercedes-Benz