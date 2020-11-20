The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Commands Attention

“That feeling when you’re entering the car and are surrounded by pure tasteful luxury—I think this is the experience with the Maybach brand, and is what defines it,” says Gorden Wagener, Mercedes-Benz’s Chief Design Officer. He’s not exaggerating. The all-new 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class starts with a loaded new generation S-Class and all its impressive innovation and design, and adds around seven inches to the chassis, giving it a more impactful presence. Inside are high-quality materials and executive rear seating. There’s a partially hand-painted body and rear doors that open and close automatically with a touch to the handle, remote or button in the cabin. Plus, thanks to plenty of Maybach tech, styling and bling, nobody will mistake you for riding in an S-Class.

Customers have four options to select from: one or two tone paint, executive or standard bench seating, various rim styles, and whether or not to include a refrigerated beverage cooler (removable for when you need more trunk space).

While clearly focused on the rear passenger environment, the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class ensures drivers will be happy too. Up front, there’s all-wheel steering that helps the large car turn easily, an improved and faster MBUX infotainment system and a new 4D surround sound system. The new head-up augmented reality display projects not just to the windshield but also beyond it, overlaying information where needed, such as a turn indicator that maps to the road in view.

Of course, you can get around without the semi-aniline leather-clad cabin and calf-massaging reclining seats, but for those seeking the ultimate expression of Mercedes, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class delivers a more complete experience. “In luxury, it’s not all about selling a physical thing,” Wagener says. “It’s about selling a luxury experience where everything has to come together: the ride, the noise of the engine, the movements of the transmission, dedication to materials, craftsmanship, and then of course to put it into an ecosystem.”

“Maybach is a brand that is more limited, a smaller circle than [the standard] S-Class,” he continues. “People want to get an ultimate luxury product because they want to have something special or possibly even limited… and then of course, at the end, it is the design that makes a difference.” Indeed, this 2021 model is the most compelling expression of the Maybach brand we’ve seen in a production car to date, and helps elevate the brand from product to experience.

The all-new 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class goes on sale in the US mid-2021 and will be available earlier in some other markets. Check your local market for timing.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Maybach