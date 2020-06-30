Milton Glaser Explains His Final Project, “Together”

Milton Glaser—celebrated graphic designer and creator of the “I ♥ NY” logo, among many other era-defining images—passed away last Friday, on his 91st birthday. Five weeks prior, Glaser called Jeremy Elias, who had sent a question to his office a few hours before. The chat unfolded into an interview. There, Glaser explains that “Together” (one of his final projects, made in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic) provides “the symbolic equivalent of that phrase,” etched so that the letters look “as though they are all different, but all related.” This design (like his post-9/11 “I ♥ NY More Than Ever”) was created to bolster New Yorkers with an artwork, an idea and a mantra that hopefully “opens the heart,” he explains. “You need people who go beyond what is objective and what is logical. I suppose you have to call them artists,” Glaser says. Read more at The New York Times.

