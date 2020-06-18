Myungsik Jang’s Gelatinous Animated Characters

Seoul-based multi-talented creative Myungsik Jang develops animated characters that exist somewhere between the sweet, strange and surreal. These creations (oftentimes appearing as a kind of anthropomorphic jelly) are animated digitally, though their personalities and textures are somehow tangible—all slimy, shiny, gelatinous dancing characters. Influenced by comics, Jang “relates to the characters with the ability to shapeshift,” and tells Jyni Ong for It’s Nice That, “I’ve had a lot of desires to be something or someone else… My characters realize my small desires in the magical world.” Take a look at the joyful animations and learn more at It’s Nice That.

