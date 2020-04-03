NASA’s Iconic “Worm” Logo Returns

To celebrate the return of human spaceflights from the USA, NASA has resurfaced their beloved, iconic “worm” logo. The announcement came with a photo of a Falcon 9 rocket—emblazoned with the retro insignia—which will take astronauts to the International Space Station for SpaceX’s Demo-2 expedition. Designed in 1974 by Richard Danne and Bruce Blackburn, the worm was retired in 1992 and replaced by the Meatball, which remains NASA’s primary symbol. Regardless, design enthusiasts all over the world relish the bold, modernist worm’s triumphant return. See more at Ars Technica.

Via arstechnica.com Posted on