Nike’s Be True Collection Aims to Support The LGBTQ+ Community

Plenty of brands wave their rainbow flags during Pride, leading many to valid cynicism surrounding pinkwashing for profit. Though Nike has released their annual Be True collection for 2022—featuring an Air Max 90, a Cortez, an Oneanta sandal and a bunch of apparel—the athletic brand actively supports the LGBTQ+ community behind the scenes, as well.

Unlike other brands, Nike does not affix charitable financial support to product launches. Rather, since 2019, they have donated $2.7 million to initiatives that encourage, advance and celebrate inclusion in sports—including Athlete Ally, the Out Foundation, the GenderCool Project, LGBT SportSafe and GLSEN—simply because they believe in these community efforts and aim to contribute to lasting impact. From encouraging trans kids in taking part to spreading support for athletes competing in traditional men’s and women’s categories, the aim is to make sports what they were always meant to be: fun. Within the company, Nike also provides employees with support in the form of Gender Identity and Transition policies and guidelines.

Meanwhile the collection—which steers clear of the traditional bright rainbow in lieu of more subdued hues—includes Cortez sneakers with embroidered swooshes and a multicolor gradient on the sole; Oneonta sandals with bright red elements contrasted with pale pink straps; plenty of tie-dyed hoodies and T-shirts; and more.

Images courtesy of Nike