Paul Cocksedge’s Wooden Wave Pavilion at the 2019 London Design Festival

Now in its seventeenth year, the London Design Festival again celebrates imaginative work by a global roster of artists, architects and designers citywide. Commissioned by Broadgate, Paul Cocksedge’s large-scale pavilion, called “Please Be Seated,” makes this year’s highlights list. The designer employed scaffolding planks in this collaboration with ARUP and high-end interiors company, White & White. Each undulation can be used as an archway or place to rest, for the duration of its run, until 11 October. Learn more at Arch Daily.

