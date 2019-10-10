Phonocut is An At-Home Vinyl Machine

An at-home consumer vinyl-cutting machine, the Phonocut means that anybody—provided you have a digital audio file—can make their very own records in three steps. Essentially “idiot-proof” (according to co-founder Florian “Doc” Kaps) the device cuts 10-inch vinyl as the music plays, and is able to hold 10 to 15 minutes of sound on each side. It will be available to back on Kickstarter next week, and anybody who pre-orders will be sharing their cover versions of “Like a Prayer,” or their custom cut playlists, with their friends in no time. See more at Wired.

