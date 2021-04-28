Pin-Up Houses’ Tiny Cabin from an Upcycled Shipping Container

Utilizing an upcycled marine shipping container, international design studio Pin-Up Houses has developed “Gaia,” an off-the-grid housing experiment with its own solar panels and wind turbine. The spruce plywood interior softens the visual design of the tiny cabin, which also includes a convertible sofa-bed, as well as stools and a table. Its outdoor terrace can be retracted, using a winch, to increase privacy. Read more about its technical specifications (including insulation and its water-retaining system) at designboom.

Image courtesy of Pin-Up Houses