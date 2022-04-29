Porsche Unveils the Retro Yet Refreshed 2023 911 Sport Classic

Scroll down to see more content

Set for a 2023 release in the US, the new 911 Sport Classic is the second of four collector cars from Porsche‘s Heritage Design strategy and limited to 1,250 examples worldwide. The carmaker turned to the 911 Turbo S for inspiration, recalling the model’s striking and classic style. Porsche enthusiasts may also recall the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 of the early 1970s in the new iteration’s purpose-driven ducktail spoiler. These retro nods to the brand’s historic models as well as Carrera’s era suffuse the Sport Classic, but between unique design and upgraded power the vehicle is still decidedly fresh, merging tradition with contemporary innovation.

The body of the 911 Sport Classic stems from the Turbo’s wide-body layout and 3.7-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine, generating 543hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. The models diverge when it comes to transmission, where the Sport Classic is available exclusively in seven-speed manual, making it the most powerful 911 with a manual transmission.

The new iteration’s interior and exterior design benefits from a blend of nostalgic and contemporary touches—getting its sleek and unique color from Sport Grey Metallic paint and painted contrasting stripes in light Sport Grey, a hue that harkens back to a color first applied to the Porsche 356, Fashion Grey. A carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) hood (which is not found on the Turbo) dips in the center. That indentation complements a CFRP double-bubble roof which is simultaneously a special feature of the Sport Classic and an homage that continues the first 911 Sport Classic dating back to the Type-997 generation.

Inside, details recall the 1960s and ’70s: seat centers and door panels feature Pepita cloth upholstery, a material that stems directly from Porsche’s history as it is associated with early 911 models; the standard interior uses semi-aniline leather, the first time since the 918 Spyder that Porsche has used this leather; and a central, analog tachometer provides retro style with white and green accents.

Those who purchase the Sport Classic will also be eligible to purchase a matching watch, the Chronograph 911 Sport Classic, from Porsche Design. Its dial is configured to correspond to the new vehicle with two style option: a matte black Heritage Design with green and white markings or a Sport Classic stripes in light Sport Grey or Pepita, which commemorates the historic touches of the Sport Classic.

Images courtesy of Porsche